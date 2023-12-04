Rishi Sunaks Announces Action Plan To Reduce Immigration In UK
Rishi Sunak said "Immigration is too high" and his government is taking "radical action to bring it down."
New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced a series of actions that will be taken to curb the immigration in the country. Taking on to the microblogging site X Sunak stated that the "Immigration is too high" and his government is taking "radical action to bring it down."
As per Sunak's announcement, the UK government intends to prohibit international students from bringing their families to the country, except those enrolled in postgraduate research degree programs. Additionally, the UK aims to curtail immigration from adversely impacting British workers and intends to eliminate the 20% salary discount previously applicable to shortage occupations.
