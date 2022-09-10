Royal family CONTROVERSY: King Charles told Harry 'Meghan won't be welcome' to see dying Queen at Balmoral castle

London: According to reports in the British media Prince Charles (now King Charles III) had told his younger son Harry not to bring his wife Meghan Markle to see Queen Elizabeth before her death. Harry was the last to arrive at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (September 8, 2022), as the queen's closest relatives rushed to be with her in her final hours. Harry was also the first to depart on Friday, reflecting the fact that he is no longer part of the family's inner circle.

"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told The Sun, SKY News reported. “It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

In happier times, Harry and his grandmother enjoyed a close, playful rapport, glimpsed by the wider public in 2016 when they appeared together in a comic video, reacting to a mic drop taunt from Barack and Michelle Obama ahead of the Invictus Games, a competition for disabled veterans which Harry has promoted, reported Reuters.

According to the Reuters report, it was pure coincidence that Harry was in Britain when Elizabeth died. Prior to her demise, there were reportedly no plans announced for him to see his family during his visit from the United States, where he lives with his American wife Meghan.

Harry-Meghan Vs the Royal family

In March 2021, the couple gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey where Meghan had accused the royalty - though no names were taken - of racism. She even confessed in the interview that her unhappiness during her time as a working royal had pushed her to the brink of suicide. She also said there had been "concerns and conversations" within the family when she was pregnant with Archie about what colour the baby's skin would be. Meghan's mother is Black and her father is white.

While the interview, aired on CBS, cause uproroar globally, the Buckingham Palace reverted with an icy and terse statement which said that "some recollections may vary" though the issues raised were "concerning".

While the relations have remained sour since then, new King Charles - during his first speech as sovereign on Friday (September 9) - seemed to have extended an olive branch when he said, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The death of the 96-year-old family matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 long years of reign, is likely to be followed by several changing equations within the family. The Royalty's family drama has been the souce of curiosity for people worldwide and it's unlikely to change in times to come.

(With Reuters inputs)

