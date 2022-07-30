London: Is Prince William having an affair? This seemed to be the question Twitterati was asking after an anonymous post had quite a few tongues wagging about Britain's royalty! While this Instagram account is known for posting unverified items and doesn't directly name William, readers started joining the dots. However, as mentioned nothing is verified.

The message claimed that this "British royal’s extramarital affair” was an open secret in London and amid the aristocracy. While the post doesn't name William, readers say William’s rumoured affair with Rose Hanbury prior to this is all but proof as to who this is referring to.

The anonymous post titled 'Royal affair gossip', mentions that the "salacious" piece of gossip has shaken the user. While indicating that it's a piece of common knowledge among royalty and media, it adds: “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love for pegging, which the wife is too old-fashioned to engage in. The wife doesn’t mind her (the affair partner) and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as they don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman.”

The post has had Twitter buzzing with #PrinceOfPegging going viral. And several British users got divided into the usual Team Harry-Meghan as against Team William-Kate. While some users accused William and Kate of trying to malign Harry-Meghan to keep rumours at bay about their wrecked marriage, others said that Harry-Meghan were jealous of the other couple and these were just fabricated rumours.

If one can remember, around 15 years ago before their marriage, there were rumours about Prince William having "broken up with his long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton after a romance conducted under the full glare of the media spotlight." But the couple had got over the troubles to tie knot in 2011 and the couple has three kids.



