Rulers have stooped to the level of clowns: Arjuna Ranathunga on Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

Sri Lanka is currently in the midst of an economic crisis where the Sri Lankan government is running low on foreign currency and as a result has been unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel, food items and other essential goods.

Amidst this ongoing crisis in the country, former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranathunga said, "We suffered a lot during the internal strife, but we were happy. We never had to fight in the streets for rice and petrol. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) even declared a 24-hour ceasefire when we played Australia in the 1996 World Cup final. Cricket succeeded in ushering in peace for at least a day.”

Speaking to Manorama, he added, “The war was raging all around when we returned home with the World Cup. But the joy and excitement then were beyond words! But, what is unfolding now? The rulers have stooped to the level of clowns. People are fed up."

Talking about India, he said, "I am a fan of India. We grew up watching Gavaskar, Vishwanath and Kapil Dev. I still admire India. I don't have the need to admire China.”

Sri Lankans have had to contend with debilitating power cuts lasting 13 hours, inflation rates crossing 17% and a steeply devalued currency.