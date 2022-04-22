हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia

Russia hits back, imposes sanctions on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Moscow: Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 29 US citizens, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 61 Canadian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

A total of 29 US citizens are included in Russia`s "stop list" in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US` Joe Biden Administration, the Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"Top US leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists, who are pursuing a Russophobic agenda, as well as the spouses of a number of high-ranking officials" are among those added to the list, and they will be denied entry to Russia for an indefinite term. 

Russia has also included a group of the Canadian government, defence, and media representatives in the country`s "stop list" in response to "the Russophobic course" pursued by Canada. Sixty-one Canadian citizens will be prohibited from entering Russia.

The foreign ministry said the "stop list" would be expanded in the near future, in response to the hostile actions carried out by the United States and Canada.

