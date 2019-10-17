close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia questions language of 'unusual' US President Donald Trump letter to Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan

The White House on Wednesday released the October 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan to halt Turkey`s cross-border offensive into northeast Syria, saying "Don`t be a tough guy" and "Don`t be a fool!" "Let`s work out a good deal!" the letter said.

Russia questions language of &#039;unusual&#039; US President Donald Trump letter to Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the tone of a letter sent by US President Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, saying it was highly unusual for correspondence between heads of state.

Live TV

The White House on Wednesday released the October 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan to halt Turkey`s cross-border offensive into northeast Syria, saying "Don`t be a tough guy" and "Don`t be a fool!" "Let`s work out a good deal!" the letter said.

"You don`t often encounter such language in correspondence between heads of state. It`s a highly unusual letter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Moscow`s ties with Washington are at post-Cold War lows, but the Kremlin is usually careful not to call into question actions by Trump whom Russian politicians often cast as a positive force in ties who is held back by an anti-Russian US establishment.

The letter was released as Trump battled to control political fallout after his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey`s operation against Washington`s Kurdish allies.

Tags:
RussiaDonald TrumpTurkeyTayyip Erdogan
Next
Story

Afghanistan suffers record 4,300 civilian casualties in three months: United Nations

Must Watch

PT14M26S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch Top 19 stories of the day