Russia Readies To Strike Ukraine With Nukes As Putin Changes Nuclear Attack Rule, Warns West

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Tuesday expanding Moscow's policy on nuclear weapons use, permitting strikes against non-nuclear states if they are backed by nuclear powers: A move seen as a direct signal to the West and Ukraine.

Putin lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons and declared that Russia will treat any conventional attack by a nation supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack on its territory, AP reported.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to target locations inside Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s approval of the new nuclear policy also marks the 1,000th day since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in 2022. The development signals Putin's willingness to use nuclear threats to pressure the West as Moscow continues its protracted offensive in Ukraine.

When asked if the updated nuclear policy was timed to follow the US decision to allow Ukraine to use longer-range missiles against Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was released ‘in a timely manner.’ He added that President Vladimir Putin had ordered the update earlier this year to ensure it aligns ‘with the current situation.’

Peskov emphasised that Russia ‘has always viewed nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence’ and would only use them if it felt ‘forced’ to do so.

(With AP inputs)