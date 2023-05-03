topStoriesenglish2602428
NewsWorld
RUSSIA

Russia Alleges Attempt By Ukraine To Assassinate Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Russia Alleges Attempt By Ukraine To Assassinate Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a 'terrorist act' and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details. Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled that day. Russia retains the right to respond ?when and where it sees fit,? the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal