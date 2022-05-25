Russia to continue military operation in Ukraine until 'all goals met'

Moscow: Russia will continue its "special military operation" in Ukraine despite the sanctions and increased Western assistance to Kyiv, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

"We will continue the special military operation until all objectives are accomplished, despite the large-scale Western assistance to Kyiv, and the sanctions pressure on Russia," local media reported, citing Shoigu during a meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Shoigu added that Russia was intentionally slowing its offensive in Ukraine "to avoid civilian casualties", Xinhua news agency reported. "Silence regimes are being introduced and humanitarian corridors are being created for the evacuation of civilians from nearby settlements," he said.

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.