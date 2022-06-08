KYIV: Ukrainian forces were successfully holding out against the assault in Sievierodonetsk, the general staff said on Wednesday, while Russian troops were bringing in new resources towards Donbas in an intense battle for control of the eastern region. The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists. "The absolutely heroic defence of Donbas is ongoing," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video statement on Tuesday. Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Popasna, remain the most difficult places, he added.

"It is absolutely felt that the occupiers didn`t believe the resistance of our military would be so strong and now they are trying to bring in new resources towards the Donbas," he said.

Since being pushed back from Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russia has focused on the region known as the Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, and closest to the Russian border.

Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Ukraine and allies call this a baseless pretext for a war that has killed thousands, flattened cities and forced millions of people to flee. Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch next week a "Book of Executioners" to detail war crimes.

"These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," he said.

Russia says it has gone out of its way to avoid targeting civilians in its operation in Ukraine.