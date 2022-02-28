Russia-Ukraine peace talks underway: What happened in the past five days of war

New Delhi: Russia and Ukraine, who had been indulged in military aggression for the past five days, on Monday agreed to hold peace talks at the Belarus border.

The talks are being held to find a resolution to the crisis and come after the imposition of multiple economic and trade sanctions on Russia by the US and several European countries.

Here are the key takeaways from the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Russian invasion forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around its major nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Peace talks are underway between Russia and Ukraine at the Belarus border.

Blasts were heard in the capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, while a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

Russia`s central bank more than doubled its key policy rate and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows

European nations and Canada moved to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft in an unprecedented move.

Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low after new sanctions were imposed, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Energy major BP opened a new front in the West`s campaign to isolate Russia`s economy, with its decision to quit the oil-rich country the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow`s invasion.

The European Union will fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia`s invasion, top EU officials said on Sunday.

In a first, Russia on Sunday admitted suffering casualties and loss of military equipment in the fight against Ukraine.

More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests in Russia since the invasion began.

Ukraine lodged a case against Russia at the International Court of Justice, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

Over 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine amid the crisis, said the UN.

(With inputs from Reuters)

