Russia-Ukraine third round of talks end with no significant results: Report

Minsk: The third round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators has failed to achieve significant results in Belarus on Monday. The meeting lasted nearly three hours at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha on the Belarus-Poland border.

According to reports, both sides addressed the issue of civilian evacuation, while the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridors will start working on Tuesday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, reportedly said that there was some small progress in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

According to Podolyak, who is also an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy`s office, intensive consultations continued on the main political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees.

Podolyak tweeted, "The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees."

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, is quoted as saying, "The discussions continued on political and military aspects. However, it remains difficult. It is too early to talk about something positive."

Russian negotiators brought a large set of documents, including specific agreements, but the Ukrainian side could not sign them on the spot and took all these documents back home for study, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

"To be honest, our expectations from the talks were not met. But we hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward," Medinsky reportedly said after the meeting.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV