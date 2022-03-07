Russia-Ukraine war: UK PM Boris Johnson's 6-point plan to resolve Ukraine crisis

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the Russian forces amid the invasion attempt and the aggression that followed, in an opinion piece in New York Times collated a 6 step plan to help Ukraine against Moscow’s assault.

In the same piece, the leader also expressed anguish at the violence and chaos that led over one million people to flee their homes amid the war, which in his opinion has been a crisis of such transparency where ascertaining who is right and who is wrong has been so clear.

As Russia intensifies the assault on Ukrainian territory with even more force every day, here’s the 6-point plan by Boris Johnson that he thinks could help Ukraine at this time:

An International Humanitarian coalition

According to Johnson, the need of the hour is to mobilize a more united and stronger coalition between the international forces to help humanitarian interests on the ground.

The UK leader, in his opinion article, said that he was in talks with the leaders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic as they are now at the forefront of the refugee crisis.

The country also has 1,000 troops on standby to provide humanitarian aid and over 220 million pounds of aid.

Johnson believes these steps will help in the creation of a united humanitarian front to help Ukraine.

Strengthen Ukraine’s defence mechanism

Johnson believes it would be beneficial if more and more countries More and more are willing to provide defensive equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s military forces.

“We must act quickly to coordinate our efforts to support the government of Ukraine,” Johnson says in the opinion article.

Maximize financial pressure on Russia

Johnson calls for more stringent economic and trade sanctions against Russia for the needless aggression and suggests expelling every Russian bank from SWIFT.

The leader also ponders on giving UK law enforcement agencies unprecedented powers to peel back the facade of dirty Russian money in London.

Prevent normalization of what Russia did to Ukraine

Johnson believes that the lack of robust actions at the time of the Russian invasion in Goaergia (2008) and Crimea (2014) did nothing but encourage Putin’s audacity to take on a smaller nation at his behest.

The UK leader says that the world this time should not let Russia believe that it can get away with inflicting such inhuman atrocities on smaller nations.

Always remain open to diplomacy and de-escalation

Johnson says, provided that Ukraine has complete agency over holding settlements, no decision should be taken by the external powers over the head of the Ukrainian people.

Create robust Euro-Atlantic security

Johnson believes that the West must strengthen the Euro-Atlantic security and this can be done not only by just bolstering NATO’s eastern flank but also by supporting non-NATO European countries that are potentially at risk of Russian aggression.

The leader also suggests that those who participate or enable Russian aggression, such as Belarus, should be subjected to maximum sanctions.

Live TV