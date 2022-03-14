Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy to deliver second virtual address to US Congress

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday (EST) as the Russian forces pace towards the capital Kyiv amid a highly intensified military attack, reported PTI.

Zelenskyy will speak to the members of the House and Senate during the virtual address, the Democratic leaders announced.

This will mark Zelenskyy’s second address to the house since the onset of the Russian invasion. Before this, the Ukrainian President spoke via video conferencing with the House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month in a desperate plea for more military aid.

The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all the lawmakers will be allowed to take part in the talk that will be delivered via video at the US Capitol.

The virtual address comes after the US Congress’s recently approved $13.6 billion as a part of the emergency military and humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Russia, launched a military operation, as it calls it, on Ukrainian soil on February 24. The country has already invaded several Ukrainian towns and facilities, including Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia.

So far, at least 2.17 million people have been forced to leave Ukraine amid constant bombings and shelling.

