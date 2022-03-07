Russia-Ukraine war: UN court to begin hearings on Ukraine's case against Russia today

New Delhi: In what can be termed as the first legal initiation in the Russia vs Ukraine conflict, the United Nations’ International Court of Justice will begin the two-day hearing in the genocide case filed by Ukraine against Moscow.

The hearings will begin on Monday (March 7) at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, into Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion.

Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments Monday morning and Russia is given Tuesday’s time to respond.

What is Ukraine’s plea?

Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to immediately suspend the unprovoked military operations launched on February 24 that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide" in the separatist eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

A decision is expected on the request within days, though it remains to be seen if Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.

The request for so-called provisional measures is linked to a case Ukraine has filed based on the Genocide Convention. Both countries have ratified the 1948 treaty, which has a clause allowing nations to take disputes based on its provisions to the Hague-based court.

Kyiv argues that Moscow's claims of genocide by Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk that President Vladimir Putin used as a pretext for his invasion are fabricated.

Ukraine emphatically denies that any such genocide has occurred and that the Russian Federation has any lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing genocide, the country said in its claim to the court.

What if ICJ orders Russia to halt the assault on Ukraine

According to Terry Gill, a professor of military law at the University of Amsterdam, the chances of Russia halting the attack even if the court orders against it is zero.

Gill noted that if a nation does not abide by the court's order, judges could seek action from the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds a veto.

The success of Ukraine's request will depend on whether the court accepts it has prima facie jurisdiction in the case, which is not a guarantee that the court ultimately would proceed with the suit. Cases at the International Court of Justice typically take years to complete.

Regardless of the outcome of the hearings Monday and Tuesday, they give Ukraine another platform to air grievances about Moscow's invasion.

(With Reuters inputs)

