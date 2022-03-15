Russia-Ukraine war will have 'no winners, only losers', UN Chief tells Putin

New Delhi: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday (March 14, 2022) said that the Russia-Ukraine war will have 'no winners' and 'only losers' and warned that a resulting meltdown of the global economy is provoking a hunger crisis that is hitting the poorest, hardest.

While announcing the release of a further $40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to ramp up vital assistance, he noted that with each passing hour in Ukraine, the death and destruction is getting worse.

"Whatever the outcome, this war will have no winners, only losers," he told correspondents outside the Security Council chamber in New York as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continued invasion of Ukraine on day 19 of fighting.

The impact of the war in Ukraine on civilians is reaching terrifying proportions.

The nearly two million now displaced inside the country, and close to three million who have become refugees in the past two weeks - the vast majority women and children – are becoming increasingly vulnerable, the UN Chief stated.

"For predators and human traffickers, war is not a tragedy, it’s an opportunity. And women and children are the targets. They need safety and support every step of the way. I will continue to highlight the desperate plight of the people of Ukraine as I am doing again today," he said.

Sword of Damocles now hanging over global economy

Besides the hour-to-hour devastation inside Ukraine, António Guterres said that the Russia-Ukraine war was reaching far beyond its borders, with a Sword of Damocles now hanging over the global economy – “especially the developing world”.

"Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil and about 30 percent of the world’s wheat," the UN chief added, noting that Ukraine alone provides more than half of the World Food Programme’s (WFP) wheat supply.

“Food, fuel and fertilizer prices are skyrocketing. Supply chains are being disrupted. And the costs and delays of transportation of imported goods – when available – are at record levels.

“All of this is hitting the poorest the hardest and planting the seeds for political instability and unrest around the globe,” he stated.

Prospect of nuclear war, once unthinkable, is now back within realm of possibility

The UN Secretary-General said that it is time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace.

"The prospect of a nuclear war, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility. The security and safety of nuclear facilities must also be preserved," he added.

“The appeals for peace must be heard. This tragedy must stop. It is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue. We need an immediate cessation of hostilities and serious negotiations based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law,” he said.

Guterres also noted that he had been in close contact with countries including India, China, France, Germany, Israel and Turkey – on mediation efforts to end Russia’s invasion.