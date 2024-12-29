Russia Warns Of 'Decisive Response' To Missile Threats From US, NATO: Sergei Lavrov

SEOUL: The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will face a "decisive response," including military-technical countermeasures, should they make new missile threats against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday. "We are prepared for any scenario. If new missile threats are established, our adversaries will face a decisive response in the form of military-technical countermeasures. At the same time, hypothetical steps to create acceptable conditions for equitable dialogue will be considered," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Lavrov underscored that Russia is primarily interested in a comprehensive approach to reducing conflict potential, focusing on addressing the root causes of fundamental security disagreements, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the interview. "NATO's years-long eastward expansion remains a significant driver of the Ukrainian crisis and continues to pose a threat to Russia's security. Arms control issues could hypothetically be discussed, but only as part of a broader agenda," Lavrov added.

In the interview, Lavrov said that Russia would have to abandon its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles as it has become nearly untenable despite officially remaining in effect. Lavrov highlighted the recent test of Russia's latest medium-range hypersonic system, Oreshnik, under combat conditions.

"This convincingly demonstrated our capabilities and our determination to implement compensatory measures," Lavrov said. He also mentioned that Russia is open to negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but such talks must address its "root causes" and reflect realities on the ground.

"We are ready for negotiations, but they must aim to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and take into account the real situation on the ground," Lavrov said. Lavrov noted the need to ensure Ukraine's "non-aligned, neutral and non-nuclear status" to "eliminate long-term threats to Russia's security posed by the West, including NATO expansion."

"Kyiv must take on specific obligations to ensure the rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens," he added. Previously, Ukraine's Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine was not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength, in an interview with Suspilne on December 12, reported local media Kyiv Independent.