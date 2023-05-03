Russia Warns Of Retaliation, Ukraine Says 'Nothing To Do With Kremlin Drone Attack'

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday said it reserves the right to retaliate "anywhere and anytime it deems necessary" in response to the alleged drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin complex. Senior Moscow officials said that two Ukrainian drones attempted to strike Kremlin early on Wednesday morning, but the raid was thwarted, the RT reported.

The President was not hurt in the "terrorist attack", and the Kremlin complex did not suffer any damage, Putin`s office said, as per the report. Putin`s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that the Russian leader was not in Kremlin when the raid happened, adding that Putin was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday.

Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to strike the Kremlin residence of Putin, the President`s office said, RT reported.

The drones were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, it said in a statement. Moscow considers the incident an "act of terrorism".

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of the Kremlin, according to the President`s office. His schedule was not affected, RT reported. "We consider this a pre-planned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian President," it added.

The incident happened "ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests are expected to be present".

WATCH: Drone Attack On Kremlin

There is footage circulating on social media, which purports to show the aftermath, with a plume of smoke rising against the night cityscape from the territory of the historic seat of Russian power.

The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of the neighbourhood that faces the Kremlin across the Moskva River and picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.

No Role In Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine denied any role in the drone attack on Kremlin. "Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims."

He suggested the attack was "staged" by Moscow. "Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine."

Moscow's mayor, meanwhile, announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.