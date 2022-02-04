हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia will stage attack by Ukrainian military to use as excuse for invasion, says Pentagon

The Pentagon believes Russia is going to produce some graphic propaganda video, which would contain corpses and actors depicting mourners, destroyed locations and military equipment, its spokesperson John KirbyKirby said. 

Russia will stage attack by Ukrainian military to use as excuse for invasion, says Pentagon
Pic for representational use only

Washington: Russia is planning to stage an attack by the Ukrainian military against the Russian population in eastern Ukraine to use it as a pretext for an incursion into the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion. One option is the Russian government is planning to stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian speaking people to therefore justify their action," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon believes Russia is going to produce some graphic propaganda video, which would contain corpses and actors depicting mourners, destroyed locations and military equipment, Kirby said. 

He added that it is among Russia`s plans to make some of the destroyed equipment look like it was supplied by the West.

The Pentagon press secretary did not provide any evidence to support the allegations. The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbour. 

Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO`s plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RussiaRussia-Ukraine crisisPentagonRussia-Ukraine conflictJohn Kirby
Next
Story

Balochistan insurgents attack two Pakistan military bases, at least 7 soldiers killed

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: India's befitting reply to China, will boycott Olympic Ceremony