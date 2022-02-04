Russia will stage attack by Ukrainian military to use as excuse for invasion, says Pentagon

Washington: Russia is planning to stage an attack by the Ukrainian military against the Russian population in eastern Ukraine to use it as a pretext for an incursion into the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion. One option is the Russian government is planning to stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian speaking people to therefore justify their action," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon believes Russia is going to produce some graphic propaganda video, which would contain corpses and actors depicting mourners, destroyed locations and military equipment, Kirby said.

He added that it is among Russia`s plans to make some of the destroyed equipment look like it was supplied by the West.

The Pentagon press secretary did not provide any evidence to support the allegations. The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbour.

Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO`s plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.

