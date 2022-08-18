New Delhi: A Russian cosmonaut, during a spacewalk on Wednesday (August 17, 2022), had to rush back inside the International Space Station due to abnormal battery readings in his spacesuit. Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of the Russian Space Agency, were instructed by their flight controllers to cut short their spacewalk due to a battery power issue in the former's Orlan spacesuit.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the two cosmonauts were "never in any danger" during the operations.

"You know, the start was so excellent," Matveev said as he made his way back inside, with some of the robot arm installation work left undone.

After reporting a voltage fluctuation in the battery power of his Orlan spacesuit, Exp 67 commander Oleg Artemyev has safely returned to the Poisk airlock until flight controllers can assess further. pic.twitter.com/LoQi2u6yUz — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2022

They both, however, completed the installation of two cameras on the European robotic arm before the battery voltage in Artemyev's spacesuit suddenly dropped.

NASA said that additional spacewalks are planned to continue outfitting the European robotic arm.

"The work on the European robotic arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station," the US space agency said.

Artemyev and Matveev have installed the first of two cameras on the European robotic arm. Providing spacewalk support from inside the station, Sergey Korsakov will maneuver the arm so they can install the second. pic.twitter.com/5st2W0nSeT — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2022

This, notably, was Artemyev’s seventh spacewalk in his career, and the third for Matveev.

It was the seventh spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 252nd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.