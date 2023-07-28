trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641553
Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crash Caught On Camera In Siberia, 4 Killed: Watch

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crash Caught On Camera In Siberia, 4 Killed: Watch Image: YouTube screengrab

A Mil Mi-8 helicopter of a private company in Russia, crashed in the Siberia region on July 27, 2023, killing four of the people on board and injuring 10, Russian emergency officials reported. The helicopter crash that happened in the Siberian region has been caught on camera on Thursday. A report on AP, quoting the Altai branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry stated that the Mi-8 helicopter caught fire as it was landing in southern Siberia's Altai Republic and brushed against a power line.

Later, they released a photo showing the chopper wreckage. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's civilian aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, that the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists.


The branch's initial statement said the helicopter carried 13 people and six were killed and seven were injured. Officials revised the numbers later in the day, saying a total of 16 people were on board and four died.

It turned out two people who were believed dead had left the crash site on their own and went to the nearest hospital, an updated statement said. The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s.

It is used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations. The Mi-8 is one of the biggest choppers in the world and is used by both private and military forces across the globe.

