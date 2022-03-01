हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Russian military operation forced over 5 lakh people to leave Ukraine: UN

"According to the latest figures from the UN Refugee Agency, more than half a million people have already crossed the international borders, mostly towards Poland,” Griffiths said.

Russian military operation forced over 5 lakh people to leave Ukraine: UN
(Credits: Reuters)

New York: More than 5,00,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of Russia`s military operation and about 1,60,000 have become internally displaced, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"According to the latest figures from the UN Refugee Agency, more than half a million people have already crossed the international borders, mostly towards Poland,” Griffiths said.

"An additional 1,60,000 have been internally displaced. This is likely a significant underestimation as the numbers are changing by the hour," he added.

