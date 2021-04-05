हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vladimir Putin

Russian PM Vladimir Putin signs law enabling him to serve two more terms

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law letting him run for the president of Russia again.

The law was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on Monday (April 5). According to Tass News Agency, a number of provisions of the law were developed on the basis of amendments to the Constitution.

One of the newly introduced amendments is the restriction on the number of presidential terms for one person. It is applied to the incumbent president regardless of the previous presidential terms and allows the current head of state to contest the presidency twice.

Also, the law says that eligible to the office of the Russian president is any citizen of Russia no younger than 35 years of age who have been resident in the country`s territory for no less than 25 years and never had the citizenship or permanent residence permit of another state.

Tass News further reported that this rule does not concern Russians who earlier had the citizenship of another country which eventually was admitted to the Russian Federation in accordance with the federal constitutional law.

According to Sputnik, the bill was authored by lower house lawmakers Pavel Krasheninnikov and Olga Savastyanova, and upper house lawmaker Andrey Kleshas.

