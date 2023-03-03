Russian President Vladimir Putin Lives In USD 120 Million Palace With Gymnast Girlfriend; Check Photos Inside

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who continues to make headlines for his relentless pursuit of the Ukraine War, his declining health, and his secretive lifestyle, is once again in news. This time, for a luxurious palatial bungalow which he has reportedly brought for nearly USD 120 million (approximately £100 million) where he is said to be secretly living with his gymnast girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.

According to foreign media reports, the Russian President is secretly living in a huge mansion which is located northwest of Moscow. According to a report published by the Russian investigative news site ‘The Project’, Putin bought this property in Cyprus through a slush fund.

(Image Credit: The Sun)

The construction of the 13,000-square-foot mansion began in 2020 and was completed in two years, the report said. It has been constructed entirely on the lines of the Russian dacha. According to The Project, Putin’s new estate is located near Lake Valdai. The country estate has several palatial mansions and a playground for their children.

(Image Credit: The Sun)

The Russia President is reported to be living there with his 39-year-old girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and his children. Apart from Putin’s children, some female relatives of Alina Kabaeva, have also been spotted spending time at the luxurious mansion, said reports.

Some photos released by the site show gold chairs arranged around a glass table and a circular chandelier with a gold leaf hanging from the ceiling, while Vladimir Putin’s bedroom is more traditional.

(Image Credit: Alexei Navalny)

Putin’s alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, 39, is a gymnast and Olympic rhythmic champion. She has long been in the news and rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s new girlfriend. Alina Kabaeva was appointed to lead Russia’s National Media Group in 2014 by Vladimir Putin. The position provides her with an annual income of about £8.6 million.

(Image Credit: Reuters)

Some unnamed officials who attended Vladimir Putin’s private parties were quoted in the report as saying that they had never seen the two together but they have “no doubt that they have a relationship."