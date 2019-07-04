close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin says ready to step up dialogue with US over disarmament: Report

"I think that reaching concrete measures in the field of disarmament would contribute to strengthen international stability. Russia has the political willingness to do it. Now it is up to the US" to decide, Putin was reported as saying in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says ready to step up dialogue with US over disarmament: Report

ROME: Russia is ready to step up dialogue with the United States over disarmament and strategic stability, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that he discussed these issues with his American counterpart Donald Trump in Japan.

Live TV

"I think that reaching concrete measures in the field of disarmament would contribute to strengthen international stability. Russia has the political willingness to do it. Now it is up to the US" to decide, Putin was reported as saying in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Putin, who will meet Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday, said he talked about these issues with president Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan last month. "Recently, it seems that Washington has started to reflect about stepping up the dialogue with Russia over a wide strategic agenda," Putin added. 

Tags:
RussiaVladimir PutinRussia US disarmamentDonald Trump
Next
Story

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite wanting to talk

Must Watch

PT6M46S

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in RSS defamation case