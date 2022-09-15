NewsWorld
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin survives yet another 'assassination attempt'

Vladimir Putin’s limousine was reportedly attacked in an “assassination attempt”, media reported. However, the car was quickly driven out to safety as smoke emerged from it

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Putin’s limousine was attacked in an assassination attempt
  • Front left wheel of the limousine was hit with a loud band followed by heavy smoke
  • Putin is unharmed as the car was quickly driven out to safety

Trending Photos

Russian President Vladimir Putin survives yet another 'assassination attempt'

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine was allegedly attacked in an “assassination attempt” amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine. According to reports released on Wednesday, the left front wheel of Vladimir Putin's limousine was hit with a “loud bang” followed by heavy smoke. However, the President’s car was quickly driven out to safety as smoke emerged from it. 

According to the reports, the incident happened when Vladimir Putin was returning to his official residence. The date of the mishap is unknown. However, a number of arrests have been made in connection with the assassination attempt.

"The head of the President’s bodyguard and several other people have been suspended and are in custody since only security servicemen knew about Putin’s movement in this cortege," media reports say.

“After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade.”

Also Read: SCO Summit: PM Narendra Modi likely to meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan - Details here

"Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were travelling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident," according to media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have survived five assassination attempts and is reportedly now so fearful for his life that he has surrounded himself with an elite team of snipers.

Live Tv

Vladimir PutinRussia President Vladimir PutinPutin's limousinePutin attacked

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'