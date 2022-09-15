Russian President Vladimir Putin survives yet another 'assassination attempt'

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limousine was allegedly attacked in an “assassination attempt” amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine. According to reports released on Wednesday, the left front wheel of Vladimir Putin's limousine was hit with a “loud bang” followed by heavy smoke. However, the President’s car was quickly driven out to safety as smoke emerged from it.

According to the reports, the incident happened when Vladimir Putin was returning to his official residence. The date of the mishap is unknown. However, a number of arrests have been made in connection with the assassination attempt.

"The head of the President’s bodyguard and several other people have been suspended and are in custody since only security servicemen knew about Putin’s movement in this cortege," media reports say.

“After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade.”

"Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were travelling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident," according to media reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have survived five assassination attempts and is reportedly now so fearful for his life that he has surrounded himself with an elite team of snipers.