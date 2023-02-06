Russian President Vladimir Putin was Asked if he Plans to Kill Ukrainian President Zelensky, This is What he Said

New Delhi: Former Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Bennette said that in March last year, he had asked Putin if he intends to kill Zelenky to which the Russian president responded negatively.

Naftali Bennett, who acted as a mediator between the two countries at beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, in an interview with Hanoch Daum revealed that he asked Putin if he intended to kill the Ukrainian president.

"I asked 'what's up with this? Are you planning to kill Zelensky?' said Naftali Bennett. He further added that Putin said, "I won't kill Zelensky."

Benette further said during the interview, "I have to understand that you're giving me your word that you won't kill Zelensky." During the conversation between Benette and Putin, the Russian president maintained that he won't kill Zelensky. Benette made the revelation in the interview that was self-published on the Former Israeli PM's own YouTube channel.

Naftali Bentte further said after the meeting with Putin, he called Volodymyr Zelensky and informed him of the Russian president's promise. "Listen, I came out of a meeting, he's not going to kill you," Benette told Zelensky to which he asked, 'are you sure?' "100% he won't kill you," said Benette.

Meanwhile, Putin on February 2 ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it won't follow suit.

An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air raid sirens that also blared out across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Church Christmas that Ukrainian officials scorned. No explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, but any fighting elsewhere in the country could take hours to become public.