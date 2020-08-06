Russian Sukhoi Su-27 intercepts US RC-135, P-8A Poseidon spy planes; Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-31 tracks Norwegian Falcon 20 aircraft

Russian Sukhoi and Mikoyan-Gurevich fighters have been kept busy by American and Norwegian spy planes in the last few days. In the first instance, Russia launched its Sukhoi Su-27 to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon US Navy patrol plane over the Sea of Japan while a few days later its Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-31 was scrambled after radars tracked a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 reconnaissance aircraft flying near its airspace over the Barents Sea.

"On August 4, 2020, the Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border. A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target," Russia’s National Defense Control Center was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

The Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 reconnaissance aircraft flew away from the Russian airspace after the MiG-31 supersonic interceptor approached it. Russia claimed the entire sequence of aerial intercept was carried out from a safe distance.

A days earlier on July 30, 2020, a Sukhoi Su-27 took off to track and intercept two US military aircraft. The US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon US Navy patrol plane were spotted flying over the neutral waters of Black Sea close to Russia's borders.

"The crew of the Russian jet fighter approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as a US RC-135 US Air Force recon plane and a P-8A US Navy patrol plane," stated Russia.

After flying for a brief duration near the Russian aerial border, the two US military aircraft turned away. Russia claimed at no time during the intercept by the Su-27, the US planes breached its airspace.

The twin-seater MiG-31 is one of the fastest combat fighters in the world and is powered by two Soloviev D-30F6 afterburning turbofan engines. It can reach a maximum speed of 3,000 kilometres per hour (Mach 2.83) and has a combat range of 1,450 km. The aircraft has 8 underwing hardpoints to carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

The Su-27 is a single-pilot, twin-engine supermanoeuverable supersonic fighter with a maximum speed of 2,500 kmph (Mach 2.35). The Su-27 is armed with one × 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon with 150 rounds and has 10 hardpoints to carry weapons weighing up to 4,430 kilogrammes which can include rockets, missiles and bombs.