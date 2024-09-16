Russians Women Urged To Have Sex During Lunch Breaks; Know Why

In response to Russia’s plummeting birth rate, President Vladimir Putin is reportedly encouraging citizens to make use of their work breaks for intimate relations. The country’s fertility rate, currently standing at around 1.5 children per woman, falls significantly short of the 2.1 children per woman required to sustain population growth.

According to the report by the 'Metro', This suggestion comes as Russia faces a population crisis, exacerbated by a declining birth rate and significant emigration, particularly of younger people, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Putin’s Call to Action

According to media reports, Putin has emphasized the importance of increasing the population. "The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority. The fate of Russia depends on how many of us there will be. It is a matter of national importance," he reportedly stated.

As part of the Kremlin's efforts to address the birth rate issue, workers are being encouraged to use their lunch and coffee breaks to focus on family expansion. Dr. Yevgeny Shestopalov, Russia’s Health Minister, highlighted the need to prioritize family planning, dismissing the notion that busy work schedules are a valid reason to delay having children. When questioned about how those working long hours could find time to focus on starting families, he suggested taking advantage of their break times.

Alarming Decline in Births

Russia’s birth rate has hit its lowest level since 1999. In June 2024, the number of live births fell below 100,000, raising alarms about the country’s demographic future. Data from Russia’s national statistics agency, Rosstat, reveals that 16,000 fewer children were born between January and June 2024 compared to the same period the previous year. This sharp decline is accompanied by a rise in deaths, with 49,000 more deaths recorded in 2024, further compounding the population decrease.

The ongoing conflict with Ukraine has also contributed to these demographic issues, with over a million Russians—predominantly young people—having left the country in recent years.