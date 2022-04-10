हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine-war

Russia's lower house proposes suspension of gas supplies to EU countries

In 2021, Russia`s imports to the EU amounted to about 45 per cent of gas, 27 per cent of crude oil and 46 per cent of coal, according to the European Commission.

Russia's lower house proposes suspension of gas supplies to EU countries
Image credit: Reuters

Moscow: Mikhail Sheremet, Crimea`s representative in Russia`s lower house of Parliament, has proposed that Moscow suspend gas supply to the European Union`s member countries.

"The European Union is continuing its disrespectful and humiliating policy towards Russia. In response to their unfriendly actions, I think we should respond with tough sanctions - temporarily halt energy supplies until the European counterparts realize that an aggressive policy towards Russia is harmful and punishable," Sheremet said in an interview with Sputnik.

He added that the EU made a "fatal mistake" by choosing the US as its "best friend." In 2021, Russia`s imports to the EU amounted to about 45 per cent of gas, 27 per cent of crude oil and 46 per cent of coal, according to the European Commission.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

