Saddened to learn of passing of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee: US President Donald Trump

The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) paid his condolences on the passing of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Donald Trump took to his official Twitter and wrote, "I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader."

I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday (September 1) afternoon. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

The mortal remains of Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage in the wake of ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19.

In pics: India bids teary farewell to former President Pranab Mukherjee

Prior to this, Mukherjee's wreath-laying ceremony was held at his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi. The wreath-laying was scheduled in three phases - for official dignitaries from 9:15 am to 10:15 am, for other dignitaries between 10:15 am and 11 am and an hour`s time was kept for the general public from 11 am to 12 noon.

Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi on August 31 and was hospitalised at the R&R Hospital since August 10.