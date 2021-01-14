Samsung launches S21, s21 +5G and s21 ultra; check price, features, other details

New Delhi: Samsung in its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event released its flagship smartphone for the year 2021, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Thursday (January 14).

The South Korean technology giant released its top of the line Android smartphones in a virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The smartphones promise best in the class user experience with the premium build quality, connectivity features, and great cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be offered in four colours whereas the Galaxy S21+ will be offered in three colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be sporting a 6.2-inch and S21+ will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which is offered with an automatic blue light filter known as Eye Comforty Shield as the screen time has all around the world.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have three cameras. A 12MP Ultra-wide camera which has f/2.2 and 120 degrees Field of View(FOV). 12 MP Wide camera which does the standard on and a 64 MP Telephoto Camera with f/2.0, PDAF, Optical Image Stabilisation and 1.1x optical zoom and 3x hybrid zoom capability. The phone has 10 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is capable of recording 4k@60 fps videos. The front camera supports Dual Audio call and Auto-HDR.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is having a 2.4 GHz octa-core Exynos 2100 processor developed by Samsung. The processor is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM. The phone will come with IP68 water and dust protection.

The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box and Samsung's One UI 3.1.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be a dual sim phone and will support all the latest bands available for network use.

Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced at $ 799 (Rs 58,145) and Galaxy S21+ is priced at $999 (Rs 72,700). Prices for Indian units will vary from these prices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an enhanced camera and native S-Pen support. The phone comes with laser autofocus and sports a 108 MP main sensor, a 10 MP Telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has 10x zoom lens which has two-step periscope zoom function baked into it. It still retains the 100x space zoom (software enabled).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is fitted with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen which has an impressive 1500 nits of peak brightness. The display can automatically switch between 10Hz to 120Hz of refresh rate according to the screen content.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be launched on January 29 and I priced at $1,199 (Rs 88,000)