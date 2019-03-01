Saudi Arabia revokes Hamza bin Laden's citizenship after US announces bounty

In a major development aimed at bolstering Saudi-US ties, Riyadh on Friday revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden - son of slain terrorist Osama bin Laden.

The decision to revoke Hamza's citizenship comes after US had announced a $1 million bounty on him. This is because Hamza has emerged as a key leader of terrorist organsiation Al-Qaeda and is believed to have his base near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

According to BBC, 30-year-old Hamza may have been groomed to be Al-Qaeda's future leader by Osama. This was first revealed when US forces recovered several letters from the Abbottabad compound in which Osama had been shot dead in 2011 by US Navy Seals.

Hamza was designated as a global terrorist two years ago but what prompted US to announce a bounty was that he had recently released audio and video messages which called for strikes on the US.

Hamza is reportedly married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta, one of the men who hijacked a commercial plane which crashed into the World Trade Center in 2001.