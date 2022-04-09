Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million Muslim pilgrims for Hajj 2022, details here

New Delhi: After various Covid-19 pandemic-indicated restrictions, Saudi Arabia raised the number cap of Haj pilgrims to be allowed this year to one million from inside and outside the kingdom, state news agency SAP reported early on Saturday.

About the conditions under which the pilgrims will be allowed is that they are fully vaccinated. The ministry further added that the annual pilgrim this year will be for those under 65 in age.

International travellers

The ministry added that pilgrims who will come from abroad to perform Hajj will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test adding that all the pandemic protocols and precautions must be observed.

Last year, some 60,000 Muslim pilgrims were given a nod to performed Hajj, according to official data, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Before the pandemic, the number of pilgrims often exceeded 2 million

India on Hajj arrangements

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the government has made all arrangements for Hajj this year, while awaiting Saudi Arabia’s decision on the other protocols.

The minister was replying to the question raised by TMC MP Nadimul Haques in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP leader said that all the arrangements on the part of Centre has been taken care of.

Application for Hajj 2022

Applications for Hajj 2022 were invited in the month of January and February. The window is now closed.

Live TV