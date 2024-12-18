Saudi Arabia has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging it to control the growing influx of beggars, pickpockets, and petty criminals arriving under the guise of religious pilgrimage. The Saudi government has threatened serious action if Pakistan fails to address this issue. In a startling revelation, Saudi authorities reported that 90% of pickpockets arrested near the Mecca Mosque during Hajj and Umrah are of Pakistani origin. This has raised significant concerns about the misuse of religious visas and the rising involvement of Pakistanis in illegal activities in Saudi Arabia. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the beggar menace in Saudi Arabia:

Facing severe backlash, the Pakistani government has taken swift action by placing 4,300 individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL). These individuals, suspected of traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg under the pretense of performing Hajj or Umrah, will now be barred from leaving the country.

Reports further indicate that Pakistan, struggling with economic collapse, has become a global exporter of unusual entities—donkeys to China, terrorism to India, and beggars to Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities emphasized that this "export of beggars" is tarnishing the sanctity of holy places and the country's reputation.

The Saudi warning appears to have jolted Pakistan’s leadership into action. Pakistani authorities now face immense pressure to curb this alarming trend, which reflects not only economic desperation but also a lack of governance.

This incident underscores a grim reality: the worsening economic conditions in Pakistan have forced many citizens to seek alms abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia. With poverty at alarming levels and the state unable to provide for its citizens, the sight of Pakistani beggars abroad has become a source of national embarrassment.

For Saudi Arabia, preserving the sanctity of holy sites remains a top priority. Authorities have vowed to tighten surveillance and take stringent measures against those exploiting religious pilgrimages for illegal activities.

While Pakistan has taken some action, whether it can effectively address this issue remains to be seen. For now, the Saudi warning stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of economic mismanagement and unchecked poverty.