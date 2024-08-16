Seven Months After Lakshadweep Row, Maldives' Full Throttle Praise For India

It was in January this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep urging Indians to explore islands of the country. This led to a social media war of words between Indian netizens and Maldivian politicians that escalted into diplomatic tensions. Maldivian President Dr Mohammad Muizzu has been know for his pro-China stance but lately has been trying to take a measured approach while dealing with New Delhi and Beijing.

Shortly after taking office, Muizzu had demanded that India repatriate its military personnel from his country. Following negotiations, India agreed to withdraw its personnel by the mutually set deadline of May 10, replacing them with civilian staff. This move further strained relations between the two nations.

Bilateral ties had recently shown signs of improvement following External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's three-day visit, which aimed to ease months of tension since the pro-China Muizzu assumed office last November. During his visit earlier this month, Jaishankar met with the top leadership of the archipelagic nation, including President Muizzu. Prior to this, Muizzu had visited New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government in June.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, recently remarked that India has emerged as the world's largest and most diverse democracy, setting an example that inspires many nations, including the Maldives. Reflecting on the long-standing partnership between Maldives and India, which, he said, is “rooted in its people and strengthened through our active bilateral cooperation,” Zameer reiterated the firm commitment of President Dr Mohammad Muizzu's government “to strengthen and deepen” the robust relationship between our two countries “for the mutual benefit of our people.” Zameer was speaking as a chief guest at a function on the 78th Independence Day of India in Male.

Calling it an “honor” to serve as the chief guest at the event, Zameer conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Muizzu, the Government, and the people of the Maldives to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and the friendly people of India.

“(I) Congratulated India for their remarkable journey, one of profound significance and inspiration. India has emerged as the world's largest and most diverse democracy that leads by example inspiring many countries, including the Maldives,” Zameer posted on X after the event. “I reflected on the long-standing partnership between Maldives and India — a partnership rooted in its people and strengthened through our active bilateral cooperation,” he said.

He reiterated the firm commitment of President Dr Muizzu's Government to strengthen and deepen the robust relationship between our two countries for the mutual benefit of our people. Zameer, in his longish post, said he also thanked External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for his unwavering support “to enhancing our bilateral ties.” He thanked India's ambassador to the Maldives Munu Mahawar for hosting the event.

Mahawar, replying to his post, thanked Zameer for gracing “this celebration of our lasting friendship” and said: “We are confident that under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and President @MMuizzu, our relationship will scale new heights and the bonds of friendship will become even stronger.” Earlier, the Indian mission said in a post on X: “The iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances at ‘Connecting Cultures.'” The well-attended programme held at the iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances, including a medley of Indian and Maldivian songs and special dance performances by artists from India and Maldives.