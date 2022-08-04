New York: A 20-year-old man in New York has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting dead an employee of American fast-food giant McDonald`s for allegedly serving his mother cold fries, according to police and media reports. The deceased identified as Kevin Holloman, 23, died from three gunshot injuries at 771 Herkimer St. in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Monday, the New York Post reported citing police.

The shooter Michael Morgan, who is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in Monday`s fast-food shooting, was also slapped with murder and criminal possession of weapon charges over a killing in October 21, 2020, New York Post reported citing police.

The publication citing police reported that Morgan stormed the McDonald`s after his mother began questioning workers about cold French fries. The workers reportedly laughed at her for asking to speak to a manager and later Morgan barged into the restaurant in his mother`s defence.

Soon after the incident on Tuesday night, Morgan was arrested and charged with the shooting, police said.

The mother of the shooter told in an interview with The Post that her son said afterward he did what he had to do.

She described what exactly what led up to the shooting. "I talked to my son with the cops. My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,`` said Lisa Fulmore Shooting incidents have become more frequent in the United States.

On August 2, one person was killed and at least six men were shot at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Washington DC. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 pm (US time) in the 1500 block of F Street North East, outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex The Washington Post reported citing Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said in a news conference.

Monday`s violent night included three other shootings, none of which were fatal. A woman was shot on Gainesville Street SE; a man was shot on Newton Place NW; and another man was shot on Oglethorpe Street NE, all within the space of a few hours, according to officials.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

In recent incidents, 7 people were hospitalized after a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida last week.

An unidentified assailant pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd, injuring seven people, reported CNN.

A similar incident took place in the Haltom City of Texas last week where two people were killed and four others including three officers were injured.

Police said that one woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home`s driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

On June 20, a teenager was shot dead and three others including a police officer were injured in a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street Northwest in Washington, DC. The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.