Shocking! Thai Politician Caught In Bed With Adopted Son, Who Is A Monk; Suspended From Party

BANGKOK: In a shocking and shameful incident, a 45-year-old politician in Thailand, Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was suspended after being caught red-handed by her husband for having an affair with their 24-year-old adopted son, who is a monk. According to the South China Morning Post, Prapaporn’s husband Ti caught the two in the bed together. The incident came to the fore after Prapaporn's husband, who was suspicious of her relationship with their adopted son, devised a plan to catch them red-handed. Ti reportedly drove for five hours and caught his wife and their adopted son, Phra Maha, in bed. He recorded it on camera.

Prapaporn and her husband adopted Phra Maha last year from a temple after the former 'felt' sorry for him. The monk is now on the run after the shocking news about his alleged affair with Prapaporn spread like wildfire. The news has come as a big shock for people in Thailand who are using the social media platform to vent their anger.

According to SCMP, Ti can be seen asking his wife Choeiwadkoh "Are you two happy?" in the video recorded by him. Defending herself, Choeiwadkoh claims they did nothing wrong and were only chatting. Phra also defended himself saying, "Nothing happened."

Choeiwadkoh, a popular politician, hails from Sukhothai, a province in central Thailand. She currently serves as the president of a local chamber of commerce and has been a member of the Democrat Party since March last year. She has now been suspended by the party pending an investigation into the scandal.