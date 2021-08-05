Shocking: UK teenager left frozen after having 'spiked drink' at nightclub

New Delhi: 'Never accept drinks from strangers' - almost all of us have in some way or otherwise been warned about it by our elders. We have all heard incidents of women having their drinks spiked at nightclubs and parties so that predators can have their way with them.

In a chilling video shared by UK mother Claire, an 18-year-old girl appears to be frozen and having seizures after her drink was allegedly spiked during an outing at a bar. Sharing the girl's picture on Facebook, her mother wrote: "This is what being spiked looks like...please be careful when out." The girl was discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The video shows 18-year-old Millie Taplin unable to move her facial muscles and hands as she lies on a hospital bed. Her fingers and facial expressions give the impression that she is unable to move. According to reports, she was unable to walk for hours and started feeling unwell after taking a few sips of her drink at a nightclub. She immediately rushed outside the bar to throw up when her friends reached out to her and rushed her to a nearest hospital. As per nypost.com, doctors treating her came to the conclusion that she was given two different drugs, one of which left her paralysed.

"She looked possessed," Claire told the Mirror. "When I made contact with her I could see that she was there, she was trying to me eye contact with me but she couldn’t speak."

(Millie Taplin: Facebook)

Millie was enjoying her first night of partying as a legal adult on July 31 at a local Southend bar, Moo Moo, when she and a few friends met a group of men, including a few with whom she was familiar. However, the night took a dark turn when one man with the group offered her a drink, which he described to her as vodka and lemonade.

"I had a couple of sips of the drink and went to the smoking area," Millie told the UK outlet. "I came back and felt like I’d drunk too much, and then I went outside to be sick."

She said that she could understand everything what was going around but could only reply to people in her head. " It was scary", she said.

The girl was discharged after she recovered within several hours.