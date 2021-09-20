हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia

Shooting at Perm State University of Russia, several injured, gunman killed

"An unidentified person has opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University, leaving several people wounded, according to preliminary reports," said Russian News Agency TASS. 

Shooting at Perm State University of Russia, several injured, gunman killed

Moscow: An unidentified person opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University on Monday (September 20, 2021), leaving several people wounded and dead. 

"An unidentified person has opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University, leaving several people wounded, according to preliminary reports," said Russian News Agency TASS. 

The university`s press service said one person had been wounded and that some students and teachers were locked in classrooms, the TASS news agency reported.

Visuals of students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety, flooded the social media platforms.

According to reports coming, the gunman was later neutralised. "The Perm shooter has reportedly been neutralized, it's said the weapon was lethal. The university has stated that 4 people are wounded," said Russia's RT.

The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow, a university spokesperson and the police were quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

Russia`s Investigative Committee, the agency that handles probes into major crimes, said the gunman had been identified as a student at the university.

(This is a developing story)

