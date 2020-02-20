हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shooting in German city leaves at least 8 people dead: Reports

Several people were shot dead after two unknown gunmen attacked shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, Hessenshau reported on Wednesday quoting police sources.

Reuters photo

At least eight people were killed and five more critically injured in a mass shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

While the police are still working at the scene, the actual number of deaths is unclear so far, but there were reports of at least eight people shot as a result of the incident.

According to media reports, the suspects entered the first bar in the city centre initially and opened fire, and then headed for another one in the Kasselstadt district.

Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Germany attackattack in GermanyGerman police
