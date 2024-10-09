Advertisement
Six Injured In Stabbing Attack In Northern Israel, Attacker Neutralized: Police

The assailant, identified as a 36-year-old Arab citizen of Israel from Umm al-Fahm, north of Hadera, arrived at the first scene on a scooter and launched the attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Six Injured In Stabbing Attack In Northern Israel, Attacker Neutralized: Police Image: IANS

Six people were injured in a stabbing attack in northern Israel on Wednesday before the attacker was shot and "neutralised," Israeli police said. The stabbings took place at four different locations in Hadera, a city between Tel Aviv and Haifa, police reported. The assailant, identified as a 36-year-old Arab citizen of Israel from Umm al-Fahm, north of Hadera, arrived at the first scene on a scooter and launched the attack, reports Xinhua, quoting state-owned Kan TV.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said two of the victims were critically injured, three were in serious condition, and one sustained moderate injuries. The suspect was shot in the leg and arrested, police said.

