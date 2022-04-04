हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US shooting

Six killed, 12 injured as multiple shooters open fire in Sacramento in US

The suspects were still at large and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage.

Six killed, 12 injured as multiple shooters open fire in Sacramento in US
A police evidence technician photographs the crime scene after an early-morning shooting in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento, California, U.S (Photo: REUTERS)

Sacramento: Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said.

Three of those killed were women and three were men, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters. Sgt. Zach Eaton, a police department spokesman, said investigators believe there were at least two shooters.

The suspects were still at large Sunday afternoon and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted. Police did not know if the fight was related to the shooting, Eaton said.

A police camera captured part of the shooting, Lester said, and investigators have located hundreds of pieces of evidence. A stolen handgun was found at the scene that Lester describe as "really complex and complicated."

The crime scene stretched across multiple city blocks, with dozens of blue and yellow evidence markers dotting the pavement. Several of those who were wounded battled life-threatening gunshot injuries in hospitals.

Kelsey Schar was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and "saw a guy running and just shooting," Schar told The Associated Press in an interview.

The area where the violence occurred on the outskirts of the city's main entertainment district is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 AM And it's normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.

The district is anchored by the Golden One Center attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings. City officials have invested heavily in the area to promote development in the area.

Twelve other people were also shot and wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, said, officials. Police urged witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US shootingUS mass shootingSacramentoCalifornia
Next
Story

All Sri Lanka Cabinet Ministers, except PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, resign amid economic crisis

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran will remain on the post of Prime Minister