Skydiver falls from 13,500 ft and smashes into ground at 200 km/h, survives

New Delhi: A 35-year-old skydiver in US has survived after her parachute got tangled around her leg and she smashed into the ground at 200 km/h. Jordan Hatmaker, who had jumped from a plane at the height of 13,500 feet, described her survival as a "miracle".

"Everything happened really quickly. I didn't have any thoughts because I was spiralling so I didn't know what was going on, I was just in strategy mode," she was quoted as saying by WION.

Hatmaker, who suffered a broken back, leg and ankle, also revealed what went through her mind during the horrific accident and said, "First I tried to push myself off the ground, and when I couldn't move anything my first thought was I was paralysed and I was yelling that out."

"I’ve never heard sounds like those come out of my body. I screamed bloodcurdling screams," she said.

The Virginia woman said that the pilot chute got stuck around her leg and when she tried to free herself, her reserve chute was automatically released.

She spent 25 days in the hospital and started walking three months after the accident.