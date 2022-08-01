New Delhi: Even though the Covid-19 wave has slowed down across the globe, the danger of the infections has not yet been averted. The coronavirus is still mutating and the scientists are discovering new symptoms everyday. Recently, an immunologist has warned that the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms, including one that emerges during the night.

Scientist has brought a new finding to light which states that the new strain Omicron BA.5, which is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, can be causing a new symptom among patients.

Many scientists are still studying the coronavirus to find differences of the current variant with previous strains.

A leading immunologist, Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin, in an interview with an Irish radio station in mid-July, suggested “one extra symptom from BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats.”

Omicron BA.5, which was first discovered in South Africa in February, is driving a surge in cases in a number of countries along with BA.4, including across Europe and Australia, and has become the dominant variant in the US. “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed,” Professor O’Neill told Newstalk.

“There is some immunity to it – obviously with the T-cells and so on – and that mix of your immune system and the virus being slightly different might give rise to a slightly different diease, strangely enough night sweats being a feature. But very importantly, if you are vaccinated and you’re boosted, it doesn’t progress into severe disease is the message to keep reminding people,” he added.