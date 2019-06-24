close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MiG 29

Slovakia MiG-29s intercept Italian passenger plane after it fails to respond to ATC

According to Airlive web portal the MiG-29s "broke the sound barrier and sonic booms have been heard in the vicinity of Roznava and Kosice".

Slovakia MiG-29s intercept Italian passenger plane after it fails to respond to ATC
Image Courtesy: www.migavia.ru

An Italian passenger aircraft was intercepted by two Slovakian Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters on Sunday evening after it failed to respond to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). The Airbus A320 of Italy’s Ernest Airlines, flying from Milan to Ukraine's Kharkov, was over the skies of Slovakia when the intercept took place.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic (Slovak Air Force) dispatched two supersonic MiG-29 jets from its Sliac air base on Sunday evening as the pilots of the Italian plane failed to answer or acknowledge the ATC. According to Airlive web portal the MiG-29s "broke the sound barrier and sonic booms have been heard in the vicinity of Roznava and Kosice".

The Italian aircraft was escorted over the territory of Slovakia by the MiG-29s. The two fighters returned to their base only after the Airbus A320 started to communicate with the Slovakian ATC.
However, there is no report on the number of people on board the Italian aircraft which entered the Slovakian airspace from the southwestern direction after flying over Hungary.

Slovak Air Force has 12 multirole MiG-29s in its arsenal. The twin-engine jet fighter aircraft was designed in the former Soviet Union. The fighter is currently in service with the air forces of several countries including Russia, India, Ukraine, Peru, Poland, Iraq, Syria and Sudan.

Just a day earlier on Saturday, the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom scrambled two Eurofighter Typhoon jets to escort a Jet2 flight to Stansted airport, London. The Jet2 flight h, flying to Salaman in Turkey from Stansted, had reported about an unruly 25-year-old woman passenger following which the two Typhoon jets were dispatched to escort the plane.  

The jets had also created a sonic boom while flying over Essex with people in Harlow, Epping, Chelmsford and Stansted claiming that they heard a "loud explosion". Many of them also called UK official emergency number 999 and reported the "explosion". The unruly woman was arrested after the Jet2 flight landed at Stansted.

Tags:
MiG 29SlovakiaItalian passenger plane
Next
Story

10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi, claim Twitterati

Must Watch

PT3M19S

5W1H: 'After the election, Akhilesh did not call me once' says Mayawati