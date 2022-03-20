हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Solidarity with Ukraine? Russian cosmonauts' 'Yellow & Blue' outfit triggers speculation

The three cosmonauts arrived at the space station on Friday, they took some callers’ phones out of which one asked about the yellow colour.

Solidarity with Ukraine? Russian cosmonauts&#039; &#039;Yellow &amp; Blue&#039; outfit triggers speculation

New Delhi: Amid the Russia-Ukraine ongoing war, all the three Russian cosmonauts who reached the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday were donned in yellow and blue outfits like a Ukrainian flag. This gesture gave rise to speculation whether the trio was standing in support of Ukraine, reported CNN.

However, once the speculations began, the head of Roscosmos, which is the Russian space agency, took to social media to bash the rumours and said sometimes “colour yellow means yellow.”

"Here some bandit cowards and their Anglo-Saxon sponsors don`t know what else to come up with in their information war against Russia. "Sometimes the colour yellow is just the colour yellow. The flight suits of the new crew were designed to match the colours of the emblem of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, from where all three cosmonauts graduated.

The Roscosmos head also added some media attachments to his Telegram post and added that the crew were not representing Ukraine but wearing colours from their alma mater: Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the CNN report said.

Why Yellow and Blue?

As per another Roscosmos official,  the design of the uniforms was coordinated long before even the Russia-Ukraine conflict unfolded.

Similarly, when the three cosmonauts arrived at the space station on Friday, they took some callers’ phones out of which one asked about the yellow colour.

To this, Commander Oleg Artemyev, responded jokingly, "We actually had a lot of yellow material, so we had to use it. So that`s why we had to wear yellow."

However, social media users aren't convinced with the explanation and believe in a hidden message!

About the space programme, the three astronauts  Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov will spend the next six-and-a-half months aboard the space station.

Meanwhile, Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk people`s republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

(With ANI inputs)

