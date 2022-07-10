NewsWorld
SOUTH AFRICA BAR SHOOTING

South Africa bar shooting: At least 14 killed, 3 critically injured; probe on

South Africa bar shooting: The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said police official.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

South Africa bar shooting: At least 14 killed, 3 critically injured; probe on

South Africa bar shooting: At least 14 have been killed in a mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township, PTI reported. At least three people have been badly injured and are in critical condition. Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night. Police were on Sunday morning removing the bodies of the deceased and investigating what had led to the mass shooting. The three critically injured and one other person wounded have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela.

The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," Mawela told The Associated Press.

All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, and that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don't have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he said.

You can see that a high-calibre firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people was struggling to get out of the tavern, Mawela told The Associated Press.

South Africa bar shootingSouth AfricaSouth Africa shootingmass shootingGun control

