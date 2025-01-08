South Korea: Rally Calls For President Yoon’s Arrest, Others Decry Impeachment

Hundreds of people in support of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and those calling for his immediate arrest rallied near the Presidential residence on Wednesday, a day after a court extended a warrant to detain him over his botched martial law declaration. Some 600 supporters gathered at a road near Hangangjin Station, mostly from a conservative civic group led by pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and Freedom Union, another conservative organisation, reports Yonhap news agency. Holding red light sticks and waving the South Korean and American flags, the supporters chanted, "Arrest Lee Jae-myung," referring to the opposition leader, and "We oppose impeachment."

The supporters claimed the detention warrant for Yoon was illegal, as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading an investigation into insurrection charges related to Yoon's martial law decree, is not authorised to investigate insurrection. A separate rally demanding Yoon's immediate arrest was held nearby, with dozens of people urging the CIO to speedily execute the warrant.

No major clashes were reported between the rallygoers, though some shouted or swore at each other beyond the safety fence separating them. Police have stationed a midsized bus between the opposing rallies to prevent clashes. The rallies have been held day and night, with some sleeping out in freezing temperatures. Both sides have rallies scheduled for the afternoon near the presidential residence and the Constitutional Court, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on January 7, a South Korean court granted an extension of a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law. The Seoul Western District Court granted the extension requested by investigators led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) after the initial warrant expired.

The CIO's attempt to execute the warrant last Friday had failed after presidential security personnel blocked investigators from entering the building of Yoon's official residence in central Seoul.