South Korea Plane Crash: What Led To Boeing 737-800 Accident? ATC Warned....

A devastating incident unfolded on Sunday, December 29, 2024, when a passenger plane operated by South Korea’s Jeju Air crashed at Muan International Airport. The crash resulted in at least 174 fatalities, with 181 people on board.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was attempting to land at Muan International Airport when the tragedy occurred. Videos circulating online show the plane skidding along the runway on its belly, eventually veering off course and crashing into a barrier.

The impact triggered a massive explosion, engulfing the plane in a large orange fireball.

Emergency responders were immediately on the scene, but the crash was so severe that the chances of survival for many passengers were minimal.

How Did Tragedy Occur?

The initial investigation points to a combination of factors leading to the crash. According to a report by TOI, Lee Jeong-hyun, the chief of Muan Fire Station, authorities believe a bird strike was a key factor in the incident.

This was further corroborated by South Korea’s transport ministry, which confirmed that the control tower had warned the plane of a possible bird strike just before the accident.

As the aircraft attempted to land, it is suspected that the bird strike caused significant damage to the plane's landing gear, making it malfunction. Adverse weather conditions at the time also likely contributed to the situation, with strong winds or poor visibility complicating the plane’s approach.

Attempted Emergency Landing and Runway Skid

The plane, having received the warning about the bird strike, tried to make an emergency landing. However, the damaged landing gear made it difficult for the aircraft to control its descent. Despite the pilots’ efforts to slow down and stabilize the plane, it could not reduce its speed sufficiently, causing it to overshoot the runway. The Boeing 737-800 ultimately crashed into a wall, which resulted in the catastrophic explosion.

Authorities have emphasized the role of the weather conditions in exacerbating the situation, though the bird strike is believed to be the primary cause of the crash.

This crash marks the deadliest aviation disaster on South Korean soil in history and is the worst involving a South Korean airline since the tragic Korean Air Lines crash in Guam in 1997, which killed over 200 people. The passengers and crew of Jeju Air flight were on a routine domestic flight when the disaster occurred.

In the wake of the tragedy, Jeju Air’s CEO, Kim E-bae, issued a public apology to the families of the victims. He expressed the airline’s deepest condolences and emphasized that supporting the bereaved families would be the company’s top priority. Authorities have launched a joint investigation into the incident, which is ongoing.